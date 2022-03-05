Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GHY. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 87.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GHY opened at $13.67 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

