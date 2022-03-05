Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Invests $272,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after acquiring an additional 507,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,821,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $110.30 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

