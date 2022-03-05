Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Makes New $319,000 Investment in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Sanofi by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.
SNY stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.39. The firm has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57.
Sanofi Profile (Get Rating)
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanofi (SNY)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.