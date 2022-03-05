Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Makes New $319,000 Investment in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Sanofi by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.39. The firm has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

