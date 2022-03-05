Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Acquired by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Nokia were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the third quarter worth $55,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the third quarter worth $60,000. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

