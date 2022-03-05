Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $77,000 Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUM. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 16,212 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 564,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after buying an additional 31,322 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 52,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

