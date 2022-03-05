Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 57 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 392.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

NYSE:MSI opened at $222.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.81. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.20 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

