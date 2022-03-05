Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 111,155 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DM. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 515.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $21.47.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cross Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

