Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.14.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $98.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $141.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.21 and its 200 day moving average is $120.76.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,861,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,037,000 after acquiring an additional 655,406 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 1,807.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 663,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,135,000 after buying an additional 629,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 1,053.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 221,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,124,000 after buying an additional 202,455 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,728,000 after buying an additional 121,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 111.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 189,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,290,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

