Comerica Bank Sells 5,770 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in J. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,198,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,820,000 after purchasing an additional 53,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 34,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $127.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.83. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.13 and a 52-week high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on J shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.78.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

