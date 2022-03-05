Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.07% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 26,559,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $137,000.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $64,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,577 shares of company stock worth $961,538 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Shares of FOLD opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $12.63.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

