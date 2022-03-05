Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMP. Blackstone Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,939,000 after purchasing an additional 282,147 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 77.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 183,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 80,164 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 283,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $3,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $53.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

