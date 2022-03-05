Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Short Interest Down 31.5% in February

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the January 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKDCA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $575,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DKDCA opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07. Data Knights Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

