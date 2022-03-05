VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “VersaBank is a Schedule I chartered bank. It provides deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries as well as internally developed IT security software. VersaBank is based in LONDON, ON. “

NASDAQ:VBNK opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.14 million and a P/E ratio of 14.63. VersaBank. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67.

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. VersaBank. had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VersaBank. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in VersaBank. during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,836,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in VersaBank. during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,033,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in VersaBank. during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,495,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in VersaBank. during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,304,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in VersaBank. during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,793,000.

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries and others. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

