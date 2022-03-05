Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the January 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Japan Tobacco stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.41. Japan Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Japan Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

