Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the January 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Japan Tobacco stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.41. Japan Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Japan Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Japan Tobacco (Get Rating)

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

