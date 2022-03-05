Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Short Interest Update

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the January 31st total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASPCF opened at $0.04 on Friday. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $53.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on the commercialization and development of prescription products that improve patient experience, with a focus in the field of men’s health. It focuses on therapeutics for urology, andrology, and endocrinology. Its products include Estrace and Natesto.

