Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Short Interest Update

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the January 31st total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ASPCF opened at $0.04 on Friday. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $53.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.
About Acerus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acerus Pharmaceuticals (ASPCF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.