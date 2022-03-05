Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Short Interest Down 61.5% in February

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:LEAT opened at $22.75 on Friday. Leatt has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $130.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Leatt alerts:

Leatt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.