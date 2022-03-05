Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives $92.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNRRY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €99.00 ($111.24) to €97.00 ($108.99) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €102.00 ($114.61) to €92.00 ($103.37) in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB raised Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($106.74) to €88.00 ($98.88) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $33.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.