HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of HEXO (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$1.25 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. reduced their price target on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. MKM Partners cut their price target on HEXO to C$1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of HEXO from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of HEXO from C$1.35 to C$0.67 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of HEXO from C$2.00 to C$0.80 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.26.

Shares of TSE HEXO opened at C$0.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$295.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.77. HEXO has a 52-week low of C$0.58 and a 52-week high of C$10.59.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

