Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at TD Securities

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.98.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG opened at C$9.51 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.67 and a 1-year high of C$9.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a market cap of C$5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 2.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 0.19%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.