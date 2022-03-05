Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Receives “Buy” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$6.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. upped their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of BDI stock opened at C$4.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$257.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60. Black Diamond Group has a 12 month low of C$3.15 and a 12 month high of C$5.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.65.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

