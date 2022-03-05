BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Announces $0.16 Dividend

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1583 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS BWLLY opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69. BW LPG has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.60.
