Pembina Pipeline Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$46.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$25.41 billion and a PE ratio of 23.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$40.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.15. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$34.89 and a 1 year high of C$46.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.03.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

