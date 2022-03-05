Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Declares $0.40 None Dividend

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. Huazhu Group has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $61.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,499,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 390,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 76,547 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $741,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.62.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

