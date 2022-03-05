OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

OFS Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ OFS opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.27 million, a PE ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in OFS Capital by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in OFS Capital by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 32,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

