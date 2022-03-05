The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,760 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203,008 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,098 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 273.9% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 1,155,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,703,000 after purchasing an additional 846,500 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,193,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.74.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $73.26 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $74.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average of $67.18. The company has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

