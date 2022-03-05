Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $405,000 Investment in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Golar LNG by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.61. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $18.31.

Several research firms recently commented on GLNG. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

