Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Short Interest Down 62.1% in February

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the January 31st total of 14,030,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,327 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM opened at $56.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.01. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

AEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.96.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

