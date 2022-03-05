Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $173.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp (Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.