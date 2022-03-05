Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.14. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

In other news, CEO Bryan J. Merryman sold 27,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $220,795.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 13,972 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $111,356.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $149,453 and have sold 33,858 shares valued at $271,539. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMCF. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 83,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

