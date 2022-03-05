Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ RMCF opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.14. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $10.36.
In other news, CEO Bryan J. Merryman sold 27,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $220,795.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 13,972 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $111,356.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $149,453 and have sold 33,858 shares valued at $271,539. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (Get Rating)
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.
