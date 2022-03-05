RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their target price on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 114.75% and a negative return on equity of 361.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

