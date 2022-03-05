Credit Suisse Group Trims Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Target Price to $24.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. Repay has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Repay will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Repay by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

