Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr (NYSEARCA:EXD) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr (NYSEARCA:EXD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

EXD opened at $11.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $12.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr in the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr by 230.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a diversified closed-end fubnd managed by Eaton Vance.

The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation.”

The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more U.S.

