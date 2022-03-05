BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 0.9% over the last three years.
NYSE:MPA opened at $13.96 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75.
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
