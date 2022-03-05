BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 0.9% over the last three years.

NYSE:MPA opened at $13.96 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating ) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

