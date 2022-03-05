BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has raised its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

Shares of MUA stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 139,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.