BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (MUA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has raised its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years.
Shares of MUA stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
