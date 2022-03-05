BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 1st

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has increased its dividend by 5.4% over the last three years.
BKN stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $20.00.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
