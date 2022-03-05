BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 1st

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has increased its dividend by 5.4% over the last three years.

BKN stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 33.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 35,432 shares in the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

