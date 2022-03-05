Peercoin (PPC) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Peercoin has a market cap of $15.12 million and $7,562.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001413 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000095 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,420,531 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

