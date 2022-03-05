StableXSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.51 Million (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One StableXSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded down 32.1% against the dollar. StableXSwap has a market cap of $8.51 million and approximately $61.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,068.22 or 1.00069446 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00076926 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022512 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001977 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014455 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

StableXSwap is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

