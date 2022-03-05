Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 13,887 Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $882,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $987,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,313,000.

Warby Parker stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86.

In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $3,768,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 404,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $11,092,086.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,259,258 shares of company stock valued at $117,787,236 and sold 602,848 shares valued at $27,710,333.

A number of research firms recently commented on WRBY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

