Pure Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $158.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.19 and a 200-day moving average of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $308.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $159.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 666,115 shares of company stock valued at $88,941,132 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chevron from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

