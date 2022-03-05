Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 525 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 80,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAIC opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 550 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

