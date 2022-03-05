Pure Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 360.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $239.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.15. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

