The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Short Interest Update

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TCFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $40.50 on Friday. Community Financial has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $231.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Financial will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Community Financial news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $44,372.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Community Financial by 49.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,199 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Community Financial by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 24,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Community Financial by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Community Financial by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Community Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

