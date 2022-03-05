Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VCRA. Piper Sandler lowered Vocera Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $79.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.15.

VCRA opened at $79.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average of $60.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.69 and a beta of 0.34. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $316,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $175,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,574 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 389,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,511,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,577,000 after buying an additional 42,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,998,000 after buying an additional 29,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

