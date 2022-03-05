Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metromile Inc. provides digital insurance platform principally in the United States. The company offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies. Metromile Inc., formerly known as INSU Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Metromile from $3.27 to $2.05 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ MILE opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. Metromile has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Metromile by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,112,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,223 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Metromile by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 24,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Metromile by 255.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,583,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,653 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Metromile in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Metromile in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metromile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

