Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Gannett stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a market cap of $666.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.49. Gannett has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $7.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gannett by 774.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gannett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gannett by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

