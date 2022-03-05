Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of Gannett stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a market cap of $666.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.49. Gannett has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $7.05.
Gannett Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gannett (GCI)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.