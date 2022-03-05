Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Insider Ian Taylor Sells 869 Shares of Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) insider Ian Taylor sold 869 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $55,563.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ian Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00.

ARVN stock opened at $64.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 2.02. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.26.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The company’s revenue was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,961,000 after purchasing an additional 230,284 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Arvinas by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Arvinas by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Arvinas by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

