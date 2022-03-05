Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Madre Armelle De Sells 1,227 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.84, for a total transaction of $193,669.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.37, for a total transaction of $896,456.25.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $725,850.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total transaction of $1,027,968.75.

On Monday, December 6th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $182,126.42.

DDOG opened at $142.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,031.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.21. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $1,760,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 6,107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $5,208,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

