Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Short Interest Up 50.2% in February

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the January 31st total of 705,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. Summit Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $8.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.93.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th.
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
