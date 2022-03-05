Short Interest in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Expands By 50.1%

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,500 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the January 31st total of 464,100 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $28.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $817.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.27. Sterling Construction has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $32.14.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on STRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 36,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction (Get Rating)

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.