Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

CTAS opened at $378.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $391.84 and a 200-day moving average of $408.74. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $323.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

